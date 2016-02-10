LETTER: Russia cannot disguise its iron fist

I REFER to the rather flippant reply from the Russian embassy (Tabloid-type rumours from Reader, February 3) to your columnist Simon Reader’s article (Russia’s nuclear poison may yet infect the marrow of SA, January 27) concerning Russia’s role in Syria.

The connection between these two countries goes back a long time. Russia has an important naval base at Tartus on the Mediterranean Sea. One of its aircraft carriers landed there in late 2011 "to support the Assad regime". Russia forgave Syria three-quarters of its $13.4bn Soviet-era debt and became its main arms supplier in 2006.

The first United Nations (UN) draft resolution against the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad in 2011 was rendered impotent when Russia and China vetoed it. Further vetoes occurred. UN diplomat Stefan Barriga declared there could have been arms embargoes, sanctions on Syrian decision makers and maybe even referrals to the International Criminal Court.

But Russia’s self-interest trumped the fact that thousands of Syrian citizens were being killed and more rendered homeless or international refugees as Assad wreaked vengeance on a recalcitrant populace that had had enough of a 40-year dictatorship. Russia was a willing partner to all this. A once-beautiful country was reduced to rubble and is now every terrorist’s playground.

But Assad won’t last. Russia will rue the day it vetoed that resolution and supported him, and it will depart Syria with its tail between its legs as it did in Afghanistan, Southern Africa, Cuba and Egypt.

As the Syrian crisis delegates sat down in Geneva last week, Russia and Assad were bombing the Syrian populace under the pretence of fighting Islamic State. It is embarrassing to read the Russian embassy’s letter pronouncing that it ensures the "mutual respect of peoples".

What about the Syrians it is bombing at this very moment?

G Graser

Pretoria