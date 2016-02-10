LETTER: Africa’s holocausts

THE world is in denial as genocide rages throughout Africa. Ethnic cleansing is in progress in Burundi, while African Union leaders are on autopilot. Cruise control politics will lead to another African holocaust.

History will judge African leaders harshly for allowing the continent to be mutilated while they sat passively, passing toothless resolutions.

Africa’s turbulent history is written in blood, with 30-million African citizens having died in a multitude of wars since the 1950s.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg