LETTER: Zuma tears SA fabric

IT IS unfortunate that it suits some politicians to stir up racist divisions. Julius Malema penned an article a couple of Sundays ago, the essence of the title being "why whites despise blacks". This is a racist comment. It is also untrue and clearly aimed to hurt both whites and blacks and increase the divide. I censure him for it.

I work with black, white, coloured and Indian-origin South Africans. I appreciate them all, enjoy them and despise none of them.

I do despise Jacob Zuma, not because he is black or uneducated, but because he is unethical and is damaging to the fabric and the morale of the country. He is a total contradiction of what a president should be.

US President Barack Obama rightly said emerging democracies "do not need strong men, but strong institutions". Mr Zuma has done everything he can in contradiction of his presidential obligations, abusing his powers of appointment to weaken every state enterprise and institution.

We need someone better.

Roger Briggs

Bedfordview