LETTER: Obsessively negative

SOUTH Africans can be hypocrites. Not long ago the opposition parties, led by the Economic Freedom Fighters, were calling for President Jacob Zuma to pay back the money that was used to build nonsecurity features at Nkandla.

Mr Zuma never denied he should pay back the money. Rather, he advised those who were obsessed with the matter to wait for the completion of the processes to determine how and how much he was liable to pay. Those processes were to be determined by the ministers of police and finance, and the auditor-general.

Now Mr Zuma has offered to pay back the money and even went to the highest court in the land to fast-track the process, but instead of us appreciating what he is doing, we place the matter in a negative light.

Nothing is ever good enough for South Africans, we always try find ways to dent the image of our leaders, even if they are doing what is in the best interests of the nation.

It will take us a very long time to move this country forward if we continue to behave in this way.

Mr Zuma is doing the right thing; his decision may be long overdue, but it is not an admission of guilt.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein