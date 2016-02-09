LETTER: Many factors in occupational choice

HIGHER Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana named a number of artisan jobs he would like to encourage young people to take up "to curb the country’s acute skills shortage".

Dr Emmanuel Matsebatlela of Pretoria University responded to this utterance (Degrees of confusion, February 8), but having an official position, he probably had to be polite. I suggest the deputy minister has a far from adequate grasp of what factors go into occupational choice, in terms of personality, interest, intellectual ability and physical ability.

If a youngster has the appropriate qualities for medicine, law, or any other profession, he or she is unlikely to have the appropriate qualities for plumbing or house-wiring.

Further, there are probably thousands of youngsters with the latter qualities, but the facilities for training them are sadly deficient.

The apprenticeship system in SA has been in decline for 20 years; the sector education training authorities are a very mixed bunch indeed, some of them of little use at all.

In any period of 30 years, about a quarter of all named occupations disappear and a quarter of as-yet-unheard-of occupations appear.

One example of each: in the 1960s it was thought that the US would probably have a need for only four mainframe computers.

At the other end of the spectrum, the jobbing printer using Linotype machines disappeared over the same period, superseded by desk-top publishing.

Certainly, as Mr Manana says, vocational counselling at school is necessary, but there are two problems: there are too few properly trained counsellors, and it is not their job to "guide" people into any particular sort of job that happens to be needed at the time.

Dr R Wortley

Via e-mail