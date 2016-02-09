LETTER: Losing land to settlers

UNFORTUNATELY, Keith Gottschalk couldn’t read the full version of my letter to which he so strongly objects (Apartheid arguments rehashed, February 1) because only a shortened version was published. As a result, he misjudges my motives.

In no way was I trying to justify what happened under white rule in SA, but (I was) objecting to the suggestion that one should take possession of land by force. The original version of my letter also sought to explain that from the dawn of human history until well after the Second World War, the occupiers of land throughout the world have continually had their land taken from them by force by new settlers, not just in SA.

Trying globally to return land to the descendants of the original settlers would cause chaos and is clearly not practicable — imagine returning all the land in England to the descendants of the Anglo Saxons who owned it until 1066! Surely the example of Zimbabwe is close enough to home for South Africans to realise what the outcome of radical measures might be.

Millions of Europeans lost the land of their forefathers during and at the end of the Second World War, but they have mostly come to terms with matters in the meantime.

Dr John FW Morgan

Sipplingen, Germany