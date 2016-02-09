LETTER: Emerging emergency

DESPITE the fact that our president has called a meeting with the business community, his history and the history of our government has been one of negativity towards the business community. Our government regards the business community suspiciously and has done everything in its power to retard the growth of the business community and, in particular, small business.

Today, small and emergent business is largely black business, and they are suffering incredibly because of the negative environment. Governments ought to create a conducive environment to engender business growth, as opposed to what this one is doing.

It will take more than just one meeting and lip service to the business community to try to change government’s attitude and businesses’ deep-seated concern.

We understand that small business is being strangled by the nonconducive regulatory environment coupled with a plethora of red tape.

The labour legislation is a case in point, where the onerous conditions laid out for hiring and firing — as read with the minimum wage environment — do everything they can to ensure small emergent black business never grows into the true big business of the future. It is strange to see how the current government has been so negative with the growth of small emergent black business.

Michael Bagraim

Cape Town