LETTER: A lesson for students

OXFORD University has warned in no uncertain terms that it cannot rewrite history. University chancellor Lord Patten said universities were "institutions where freedom of argument and debate should be unchallenged principles". Education was not indoctrination, he said. "Our history is not a blank page on which we can write our own version of what it should have been according to our contemporary views and prejudices."

Rewind to October last year, when #RhodesMustFall protests were happening on several university campuses in SA, and consider the significance of the intolerance among students, culminating in wanton violence and destruction.

Patten went further, saying "one thing we should never tolerate is intolerance". That is something people (especially students) in this country need to learn.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff