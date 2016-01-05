LETTER: Trump’s priorities

DONALD Trump is a reality. He has already made his (obligatory?) pilgrimage to the leader of the Zionist terrorist state, to bow down (and lick his feet?).

And he did not visit one refugee camp in Europe. That says it all.

Another criminal mastermind hijacking the White House. This does not say much for the intelligence and integrity of the average white American voter.

So, will I cry if militants attack Yanks this year? I don’t know.

Francois Joubert

Stellenbosch