LETTER: Tax breaks needed

IN WHAT appears to be a tsunami of inflation heading towards us, held back only by the thin veil of a very low oil price, I get extremely concerned about the almost fait accompli talk of tax hikes.

The taxpayer needs relief from taxation. Personal income tax brackets need to be extended outwards considerably and the taxation entry-level threshold pushed up to R100,000 per annum. Corporate tax should be reduced to 25%.

The archaic traditional leaders structure should be dismantled so that citizens can obtain title to their land, enabling them to sell it or borrow against it.

We need a huge drive to encourage foreign immigration from European countries with a surplus of skilled people who would love to leave their cold, overcrowded lands for a country full of opportunity.

Give them incentives and offer them security, and their ability to invest and create jobs could double tax revenues within a decade.

The alternative is to strangle a dwindling pool of taxpayers, leading to eventual state bankruptcy.

Nigel Dott

Douglasdale