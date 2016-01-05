LETTER: Pariah and scapegoat?

IT’S 2016, so let’s relook at the perennial phenomenon in terms of which it is an article of faith among "right-thinkers" worldwide that Israel is a source of evil to be bombarded with criticism for every act deemed to be below a benchmark of perfection, as proclaimed by the guardians of human rights and experts on "international law".

In this context, keeping people (who by their actions intend to do harm to Israel) in a queue, for instance, is more blameworthy than public executions, firing rockets in contravention of more than one "international law" and exposing children to danger as human shields.

While it is generally accepted that the greatest threat to world security is Islamic State and the other jihadist terror groups that have attacked nearly every country on every continent (and are very likely coming to a theatre near you), it is not their financiers and supporter states that are marked for special treatment, but Israel, which was the first, and continues to be, a victim of mindless terrorism.

While even Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Evil Empire have been integrated into the fight against Islamic fundamentalism, Israel and its citizens — being stabbed in medieval person-to-person attacks on a daily basis — are ignored when even one such attack in any other country would be met with outrage.

Of course, the fact that hatred of Israel trumps hatred of the modern-day barbarians has nothing to do with latent antisemitism. Oh no! We know this because the great and good tell us so. In fact, the mere suggestion is met with cries of foul. "How dare you suggest that we fine, upstanding nonracist civilised and progressive people could possibly be guilty of discrimination of any kind?"

To these people, hating Israel and the Jews is not discrimination as generally understood in respect of race, gender, age or physical condition, because unlike those groups, Israel deserves to be discriminated against for that mysterious reason that cannot be named. So it’s all right then.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town