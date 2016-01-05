LETTER: E-tolls step will stall

THERE is a saying that when you have dug yourself into a hole and want to get out, the first thing you do is to stop digging. The South African National Roads Agency Limited and our government, represented by the transport ministry, do not seem to want to heed this advice.

Their latest attempt to force people to pay e-tolls by making "ignoring a road traffic sign to pay e-tolls" a criminal offence is unenforceable and will not be tested in court. It will create mayhem at our licensing offices and road blocks.

With the threat of these charges appearing on your record, there is no need to gazette and alter the legislation covering the issuing of vehicle licences, for any attempt to do so would undoubtedly fail the constitutional test.

Despite Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa being given this poisoned chalice to prove his loyalty to the Presidency and all the concessions he has made, the level of compliance has dropped — more motorists are detagging than tagging.

It is not about the money. Every person I have spoken to who does not pay e-tolls has been willing to accept an increased fuel levy. The objection is far more about the irrational e-toll system with its huge administration cost and the sinister aura surrounding the money being paid offshore. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Martin Humphry

Craighall Park