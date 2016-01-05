LETTER: Constitution helps bind us together

IN HIS editor’s notebook column on Monday (Unembargoed, January 4) Songezo Zibi sketched a clear picture of the chaos that would ensue if we were to discard the foundation of our state — the Bill of Rights and the Constitution, which have at their core equality before the law.

Apart from the screamingly obvious fact that this reality is precisely what the age-long struggle was all about, another result of cutting ourselves loose from the Constitution may well be civil war.

There are a number of groupings in our diverse society that probably have in them the beginnings of a yearning for an own state built on ethnic or racial cohesion.

It will not be just the "white right" that has feelings like this.

If pockets of exclusion from the unitary Constitution were to be created — legally or otherwise — these grouping may well start organising their own secession in the (false) belief that an "own state" would offer more comfort and greater wealth.

The effect on the ground would then be warring groups and a final collapse of the Constitution and democracy. In this reality, the economy will be burnt to the ground, feeding more violence.

We can have a great future. But it can only be on the basis of the Bill of Rights and equality under the Constitution — as Mr Zibi so eloquently argued.

Our real problem is bad management. And that is surely the easiest of all problems to fix.

F Greyling

Kensington