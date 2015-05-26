Opinion / Letters

LETTER: UCT at a crossroads

26 May 2015 - 07:25 AM unknown
UCT student Chumani Maxwele stands on the plinth that had been occupied by the statue of Cecil John Rhodes for decades. He triggered a fierce debate over SA's monuments when he threw faeces at the statue several weeks ago. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES
CONGRATULATIONS to retired professor Robert Schrire for outlining the current problems at the University of Cape Town (UCT can retain quality or play politics, May 21).

Many graduates and their families are disturbed about events there. Any successful university strives to keep the confidence of its alumni, especially for fundraising campaigns.

That confidence has been dented by recent events, including the Rhodes statue debacle, which resulted in a caving in to immature behaviour and adverse publicity. UCT is at a crossroads. It was regarded as one of the leading universities in the Commonwealth, equal in standards to those in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Admission qualifications have fallen and the whole atmosphere has become politicised.

SA needs the best qualified graduates to improve the economy. Education must be kept at the highest standard in the national interest.

Race should have no part in compromising what is required for UCT to continue on a forward-looking path.

Alan Malcolm
Sea Point

