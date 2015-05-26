LETTER: E-tolls: who benefits?

INTERESTING comment was aired in your Friday edition, not least by Michael Fridjhon (Distrust hurdle to e-toll buy-in by motorists, May 22). It is all good stuff.

However, there is no mention of the transparency the public needs to show how the collected e-tolls are processed and how an Austrian company, one hears, ends up as a beneficiary. Who is behind this mysterious operation and why was it formed?

My cynical mind suggests this is a slush fund for political fat cats to enrich themselves. And so the overtaxed public is further insulted by these unscrupulous and anonymous bureaucrats. Why can’t our public servants and politicians serve with pride, openness and integrity?

Shaun Maynard

Johannesburg