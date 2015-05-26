LETTER: Conflict continues

ONE evening, back in the 1960s, I was having a few drinks with locals in a pub in Northern Ireland. My companions suggested I ask Paddy, who was standing close by, what he thought of Prince William. William of Orange, of course, defeated the Catholic cause of James II of England at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

To show I was friendly and neutral, I turned to Paddy, a slight middle-aged man, who looked like anyone you would pass by in the street. "What do you think about King William, then?" He replied: "King Billy’s still riding."

I recently read Adekeye Adebajo’s piece about the Berlin Conference that partitioned Africa in 1885 (How Bismarck plundered Africa’s juiciest riches, May 18).

I noticed, at the end, that Dr Adebajo is executive director of the Centre for Conflict Resolution.

Paul Whelan

Umhlanga