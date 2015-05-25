LETTER: Weep for our country

MARK Henning and I had our education at King Edwards, and while I do not claim to have developed the same standard of intellect as him, we were schooled to understand what it means to be positive in our thinking and in our endeavours. I will further say that Mr Henning, like his late father, was born to teach — and they were the best of their profession.

It is therefore not unexpected of Mr Henning to ask hard questions (Some profound issues, Letters, May 19). I doubt whether he will receive any sensible answers, bearing in mind what is happening (or what is not happening) insofar as the administration of affairs of this country are concerned. So I ask: what is there left to be positive about? We should all weep.

To stress my point, I quote the words of Ayn Rand, penned in 1957, which so aptly describe the situation in SA and, our present inability to recreate the spirit of "Shosholoza": "When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion. When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing. When you see money flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favours. When you see that men get richer by graft and pull than by work and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed."

Ron Bryer

Glenwood