LETTER: Disaster by degrees

NOWADAYS it takes a retired academic such as Robert Schrire to write plainly and honestly about the transformation of our universities (UCT can retain quality or play politics, May 21), because it is very clear to anyone who may be prompted to do so that they run a considerable risk of being branded "anti-transformation" and therefore racist. And if the epithet is not enough, it is pretty sure to be accompanied by attempts to run them out of office.

I understand that for many South Africans the western system of university education is an alien experience. Not only have they for the most part been poorly prepared by their schooling, but they are entering a system steeped in the traditions, language and methods developed in a foreign cultural and socioeconomic context. It is understandable in such circumstances for those affected to want the system to be changed to be more aligned with their own societal context. The trouble is that there is a risk of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater.

At the heart of the matter is the fact that university education is not an African tradition. That is not to say that African culture lacks adult learning traditions, only that such traditions are different. One can go so far as to say that the western scientific method, based as it is on peer review, offends a central Africanist value of consensus seeking.

The blunt truth is that "western" science is, as a system, only concerned with local values and belief systems in the context of social anthropology.

The fact of the matter is that university education is "foreign" and ceases to be "universal" (the derivation of the name and principle) when you try to make it "local". The advocates of transformation therefore need to know that the price of their success will be the declining worth of our degrees and ability to exchange skills and ideas in the global marketplace. You do not have to be an economist to see the disaster.

Dale Lippstreu

Hout Bay