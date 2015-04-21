Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State just not efficient

21 April 2015 - 07:00
An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member controls traffic during a visit by EFF leader Julius Malema to Alexandra on Monday. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
I NODDED my head while reading Peter Bruce’s column dealing with the xenophobic attacks (The Thick End of the Wedge, April 17).

Everything he said made perfect sense, until the final paragraph that is, when he stumbled rather badly.

He concluded by emphasising that the solutions he had outlined were no more than the way efficient governments do it elsewhere in the world and that there was no reason why we could not do it too.

Having read Mr Bruce’s columns over many years, I know, and he knows, that we have the very antithesis of an efficient government so, on the contrary, there is every reason why we could not do it too.

Mr Bruce has also revealed in past columns that he is a keen Patrick Lambie supporter. This one looks like rugby player Lambie going over the try line and then, having done all the hard work, spilling the ball as he attempts to put it down.

Bruce Harkness
Via e-mail

