LETTER: Snail mail? Fail mail!

I POSTED a parcel in Rondebosch on March 26. Post Office tracking shows the parcel still in Rondebosch.

Extensive inquiries proved fruitless — I was told the system was down, that the international call centre was overloaded, that there was a go-slow.

Finally, by sheer persistence, I found someone to tell me what seems to be the truth. The Post Office has not been paying South African Airways (SAA) for freight services, so SAA has suspended the service until it is paid. There is presently no outgoing international parcel service.

Nothing can demonstrate more clearly than this to me what a shambles our national government is making. Everywhere, service delivery has ground to a halt because of maladministration and corruption.

In 10 years, Eskom has gone from AAA to junk status. Thank heavens for a reasonable level of local government in the Western Cape, where traffic lights are fixed overnight, potholes filled within a day and the municipal accounts are prompt and correct.

Philip Lloyd

Cape Town