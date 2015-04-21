LETTER: Let’s show we love our continent

THE rise of xenophobia with violence is a disaster for SA’s aspirations in Africa.

Many reasons have been advanced for this unexpected explosion and no doubt many socioeconomic factors are at play. But what stands out for me is the intense hatred for Africa’s immigrants and refugees as evidenced by the extreme violence. This is no mere prejudice against people of different origin and culture, it is naked mass hostility.

Is the basis for all of this competition between spaza shops, or employment displacement? Maybe, but there may be more to it.

We recall how the New Partnership for Africa’s Development and the call by then president Thabo Mbeki (pictured) for Africa’s renaissance were so warmly welcomed a decade ago.

Parliament had some highly appreciative debates and MPs proudly affirmed their African identity by wearing Nigerian and Tanzanian shirts and gowns to demonstrate their belonging to Africa.

That mood has passed and now we seemed to be focused on military intervention and the pursuit of business opportunities by our large chain stores and banks.

There is a danger that all this may be rolled back.

The fact is that SA’s involvement in the affairs of the continent has become too obviously instrumental.

We do not proclaim our love and commitment to the continent and its peoples. And so there has grown a gradual distrust and dislike within SA and this may spread across the continent. This would be a great disappointment for me personally, as I have gained so much in the many years I spent in various African countries teaching and attending seminars at many universities.

My institute was founded as a pan-African institution with board members from across Africa.

I urge the African National Congress and the government to demonstrate by public actions that we are an integral part of Africa, dedicated to its upliftment.

Sanctimonious declarations are not enough.

Prof Ben Turok

Director, Institute for African Alternatives