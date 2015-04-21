LETTER: Committee tarnished

WHILE the portfolio committee of home affairs appreciates and encourages critical analysis of its work, the analysis by David Cote (Rather than fan flames, MPs must call department to order, April 16) is unfortunate, based on inadequate information and seeks mainly to tarnish the work done by the committee.

It should be highlighted that the committee does not condone the violence against foreign nationals and has been at the forefront of calls for improved provision of services of the Department of Home Affairs to all foreign nationals.

In his piece, Mr Cote selectively quotes the committee to serve his personal crusade.

He ignores that in the committee’s statement he quotes, the committee noted that "while the committee does not suggest that the crime problem in the country is purely caused by foreign nationals, it strongly cautions all foreign nationals, both documented or undocumented, to abide by all the laws of this country".

Mr Cote also claims that the committee has not issued a single statement about the Department of Home Affairs’ "near-daily flouting of the Immigration Act and its regulations, the Refugee Act and its regulations, and the Citizenship Act".

This is far from the truth, as in September last year alone, the committee released four media statements that referred to issues raised by Mr Cote. In a statement on September 22, titled, "Violation of human rights at Lindela worrying", following the findings by the South African Human Rights Commission and the South Gauteng High Court on the detention practices at the centre, the committee highlighted its concern about the practices in question.

The statement highlights that "the committee is concerned that the centre is turning into a place of human rights abuses which cannot be condoned. These two findings seem to further suggest that the overall practices at the centre are questionable and undermine the mainstay of SA’s democracy, the Bill of Rights, which protects everyone within the borders of the country."

Mr Cote seems to base his attack on the committee on a single meeting he attended and from the one media statement that he has read. He disregards the many media statements that the committee has made, or the many verbal engagements with the department.

Lemias Mashile

Chairman, portfolio committee on home affairs