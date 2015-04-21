LETTER: Can Molefe pull it off?

THE appointment of Brian Molefe as caretaker CEO of Eskom is not a bad move, but is it actually enough?

He is not a seasoned energy utility executive. His confidence that he will be able to solve load shedding in the short term makes me wonder whether he has sufficient grasp of the engineering challenges faced by Eskom. Will he be able really to second-guess his managers?

Maybe he will be able to get to the bottom of Eskom’s looming coal- supply crisis, but will he be politically free to take drastic action?

I would be happy to be proved wrong but I would have more confidence if we were to appoint an internationally sourced team (including some from SA) of experienced operators. Their mandate would be to stabilise the ship while preparing as much of the generation fleet as possible for sale, and to hive off transmission into a separate utility.

The government can then concentrate on pursuing new independent power producers from all supply sources — renewables, gas and coal.

There is no short-term panacea but action along these lines would at least show that the government is truly serious.

Anthony Still

Waverley