LETTER: Vavi not irreplaceable

IN ONE of her famous songs, American Beyoncé Knowles sings: "You must not know about me, you must not know about me. I can have another you by tomorrow. So don’t you ever for a second get to thinking, you’re irreplaceable."

These words should be ringing for expelled Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, as he thinks about his future.

His mistake was to think he was an irreplaceable god of the federation and he went on and on criticising decisions of its collective leadership.

Cosatu will continue without him. The organising and mobilising of workers started before Vavi was even conceived. For him to think that he is irreplaceable is uncalled for.

It is, further, wrong to assume the expulsion of Vavi necessarily means the unity of workers in SA will disintegrate. Vavi was made by Cosatu, but Cosatu was never made by Vavi.

His task was to profile Cosatu resolutions and programmes, not his own personal thoughts. He is replaceable, and history will prove him so.

Tembisile Magkatho

Tembisa