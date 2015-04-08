LETTER: Stop playing chicken

YESTERDAY’S story titled "US raises Agoa issues over SA poultry sales" illustrates that the South African Poultry Association is still unable to grasp the urgency of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) renewal process.

South African poultry magnates continue to hold to ransom thousands of jobs that Agoa creates.

Kevin Lovell, the association’ s CEO, continues to repeat the irrational defence of antidumping duties on US chicken. These arguments are designed to mislead South African consumers. The body’s assertion that dropping antidumping duties on US chicken would devastate the local economy is a concocted untruth.

When these duties are dropped on US bone-in chicken, all that will change is the source of our imported chicken and not the quantity.

In any event, the quotas being discussed are way below 5% of SA’s annual chicken consumption, so the volumes do not justify the media onslaught from the association.

It is time the association got serious about these negotiations, ceased its counterproductive and potentially harmful attacks on the US and its poultry, and stopped playing chicken with local jobs.

David Wolpert

CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA