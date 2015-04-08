LETTER: Our SARS nightmare

YOUR editorial of last Thursday says: SARS Figures Reassure.

Not for my daughter and I. Our 2014 tax refunds of R12,383 and R32,568, respectively, through additional assessments with no merit whatsoever, have been converted into tax liabilities of R169,284 — a turn-around of R214,235. I’m sure we are not the only taxpayers to be targeted. Dealing with SARS personnel over the past six months I have lost all respect for them. They have been completely unhelpful, inaccessible and noncontactable. I hope Staain Klue of Taxpayer Movement SA can help individual taxpayers — he deserves our support.

Name withheld

Via e-mail