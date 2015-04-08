Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cheers! Lead the way

08 April 2015 - 17:02 PM

OUR UNIVERSITIES are transforming, and "wow!" why did we have to wait this long?

I want to gently pose the question to the theological students at Maties and UCT, and ask them to lead.

Why can’t some of them (at Maties) rather stay in Kayamandi? In poverty, like St Francis of Assisi, and enjoy a beer in the local, friendly shebeen.

This is the only way to make the cultural crossover.

Our country needs young heroes today. I look to you …

Francois Bulelani Joubert
Stellenbosch

