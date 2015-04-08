LETTER: Cheers! Lead the way

OUR UNIVERSITIES are transforming, and "wow!" why did we have to wait this long?

I want to gently pose the question to the theological students at Maties and UCT, and ask them to lead.

Why can’t some of them (at Maties) rather stay in Kayamandi? In poverty, like St Francis of Assisi, and enjoy a beer in the local, friendly shebeen.

This is the only way to make the cultural crossover.

Our country needs young heroes today. I look to you …

Francois Bulelani Joubert

Stellenbosch