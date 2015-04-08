LETTER: Balance sheets must include staff

THE FACT that employees represent possibly the most valuable asset of any organisation but do not appear in the balance sheet as a value has been evident for a long time. However, it does not appear to have been taken seriously anywhere in the world as far as I am aware.

I understand that SA has been rated at the forefront of 144 countries in the auditing and reporting standards category by the World Economic Forum for three consecutive years. Perhaps Saica (the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants) can lead the challenge to debate and explore the numerous benefits that could accrue to SA in particular, as well as the world at large, by including employees in the balance sheet at a value.

Innovations of this nature are few and far between in the world and represent an opportunity to bring businesses and employees, not to mention investors, much closer.

Employees would not automatically appear in the balance sheet. It is something that they should strive for based on various measurable criteria and be proud of.

Would it not be possible to garner a committee of experienced Saica members to approach businesses for their reaction to the feasibility, desirability and practicalities of accounting for employees who add value to any organisation? It is envisaged that adoption of the practice would be on a voluntary basis under stringent regulations set out by Saica.

Obviously this suggestion is revolutionary but so is the climate in SA at present. If anything can be done to show Cosatu, for example, how much organisations value their staff — not necessarily all of them but certainly those that add most value — it would be worthwhile.

An employee’s "value" determined on value-added criteria should be able to be transferred to another employer adopting the system.

In conclusion, if Saica decided to champion this suggestion, it is submitted that there is a lot to gain, particularly when it comes to bargaining. It is imperative that Cosatu be persuaded to moderate its revolutionary strategy, which will lead the country to inevitable destruction if left unchecked.

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton