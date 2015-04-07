LETTER: Tax penalises work

LEON Louw’s endorsement of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew is a surprise because Lee’s fiscal "piece de resistance" is its property taxes, a land tax proxy.

This is not in the Free Market Foundation’s blueprint. Singapore’s property taxes net one-fifth more of its revenues from personal and corporate taxes. This helps lower marginal tax rates to 17% and 22% respectively, about half the South African Revenue Service rates.

The Free Market Foundation policy put to the Davis tax committee is a flat tax on the work and savings of South Africans at 19% of gross income. That penalises work and savings.

Secondly, who would even think of investing in SA if taxes were that much lower elsewhere. Lastly, as I keep repeating, land prices rise when the tax collectors ignore land rents, especially unused land. So this is a triple whammy that lowers gross domestic product, raises the entry cost of land and destroys jobs.

I cannot see any reason for this unless one happens to be a serial land speculator, work-shy or attracted to minimum wages.

Peter Meakin

Via e-mail