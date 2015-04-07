LETTER: SA gun-free zones not a good idea

AT THE firearms summit Deputy Police Minister Maggie Sotyu called for the revival of "firearm-free zones".

She further suggested that public places such as schools, shebeens, resorts and parks should be classified as such.

In light of the crime in SA we have to recognise that there are negative effects to having firearms in a society, but one also has to consider the fact that the positive effects far outweigh the negative.

A survey by Man Magnum magazine, taken before the new Firearms Control Act, concluded that firearms were used in acts of defensive gun use more than a million times a year.

In other words, life and property are protected by armed citizens that many times.

There is a paradox associated with firearm-related crimes.

They are far more likely to occur in areas that have been designated gun-free zones.

In 1999, John Lott and William Landes published a US study of multiple shooting incidents. They showed that mass shootings occur less often in areas where responsible citizens may carry weapons.

How often does gun-related crime take place in police stations, on shooting ranges or at gun shows where there are loads of guns around? Thugs select soft targets for their acts of violence. Expecting criminals to honour a law prohibiting firearms is sheer utopian fantasy.

All the school shootings in the US took place in gun-free zones.

In Israel, however, teachers and parents serving as school aids are armed with semi-automatic weapons at all times on school grounds. Since this policy was adopted in the 1970s, attacks by gunmen at schools in Israel have ceased.

Our authorities, when they enact gun-free zones, must be aware that they are liable for any harm it causes. Why would they rather see law-abiding, disarmed citizens die than risk armed citizens harming a criminal?

History and common sense prove that gun-free zones are dangerous.

Charl van Wyk

Durbanville