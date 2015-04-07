LETTER: Merge platinum firms

PAUL Smith is absolutely right in his article (Mine sales add to platinum storm, March 13), that the industry is blindly producing flat out irrespective of the reality of the metal price.

Platinum companies should merge with one another where a synergy can be identified and some employees can be offered severance packages, starting with top management. Instead of money they should be offered shares in the new merged company.

Second, SA and Zimbabwe should form a common platinum board, which buys metals from platinum companies and release just enough metals to the world markets to maintain the price.

Third, an expert in the jewellery manufacturing sector should be hired to develop the jewellery industry in SA for export quality, thus adding value to the local raw materials as opposed to importing finished jewellery product.

Mohan Patel

Via e-mail