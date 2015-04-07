LETTER: Eskom could cut costs

DOES Eskom pay the same (increased) taxes and duties as other consumers for its diesel? If it is now buying from third-party resellers, one would assume this is the case. If so, perhaps an alternative would be to pull in both the government and refiners to get rid of all the extra taxes and duties, and the direct suppliers could agree to a reduced, fixed mark-up.

Maybe this could considerably reduce the high, unbudgeted extra costs now being incurred.

Andrew Cripps

Via e-mail