LETTER: Deal on shaky ground

WHILE the Iranians are celebrating a "new relationship" with the world, they should earnestly be concerned about the Republicans (in the US) who control Congress and who are out to spoil the party.

Not to mention the Saudis and the Israelis who have warned that any deal would lead to nuclear proliferation and even war.

While any immediate celebration by Iran may be premature, the deal could be saved if sanctions were partly lifted only after a thorough inspection of all sites (including secret ones) and if the inspectors gave a clean sheet, that Iran was co-operating with the nuclear agency appointed to carry out inspections, and certify compliance.

Realistically, the Iranians probably will not allow themselves to be bullied into a deal which they feel will limit their security and will opt to play hardball, thereby threatening the collapse of any purported deal.

This of course, may be done by accusing the US of unilaterally changing the terms of the agreement. Already, there are rumblings from Iran about interpretation of the terms. A collapse would suit the Republicans, who want US President Barack Obama to leave office having failed to procure a deal.

Whatever happens, the current arrangement to reach a deal by June 30 hangs on a knife edge.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff