LETTER: A nation out of kilter

WHAT seems to be lacking horribly in SA is balance.

So much more could have been achieved and so much more support could have been garnered if the students who oppose the statue of Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Cape Town (UCT) had acknowledged that Rhodes also harmed the Afrikaner, and that any naming in SA should be done with utmost care to all concerned.

Is it really appropriate to name Durban’s King Shaka airport after a murderous madman?

While Shaka might be recognised by some isiZulu as a great leader, I’m sure the San, Venda, amaXhosa and Tswana, to name but a few, don’t hold the same view.

That’s why I mention balance. Until all South Africans are recognised as South African and their human rights that we constantly talk about are equally recognised, we will continue to throw insults at each other.

And insulting each other achieves absolutely nothing.

There is discrimination on the basis of race at every level in this country; no one group is immune.

The African National Congress has seen that institutionalised racism continues and universities such as UCT actively discriminate against white students at entry level.

Until the man or woman at your office door is recognised as a human with strengths and weaknesses first, as a country we will fail.

It seems various groups aim to achieve dominance under a number of different guises.

I pray for the day that South Africans put race aside and take to viewing each other as equals before the law first and on merit next.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail