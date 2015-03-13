LETTER: SA has moral obligation to Sacu

YOUR report (SA "not getting a fair share" of regional customs revenue, March 9) and editorial (Sacu formula needs revision, March 10) spelt out the financial aspects of the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), through which SA pays disguised foreign aid to Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS). But your report and leader did not mention the historical and moral aspects of the Sacu treaty.

From when the Afrikaner nationalist government of JBM Hertzog swept to power in 1924, until the 1990s, Pretoria imposed huge protective tariffs to start and sustain industrialisation. These were also unilaterally imposed by the nationalists onto what we now call the BLNS countries.

One consequence was that residents of BLNS nations, for 70 years, paid much higher prices for everything from clothes to cars, to subsidise SA’s industrialisation — with no benefits for their own countries. The present treaty should be viewed as reparations for this history.

Today we can argue Botswana and Namibia, as mineral-exporting countries, should have this disguised foreign aid incrementally phased out. But Lesotho stands out as raising strong moral issues.

For 140 years, since the 1870s, Basotho miners contributed to the welfare and development of the Cape Colony on the diamond fields, and to Gauteng. None of the taxes paid by mining corporations ever benefited Lesotho, but solely SA.

Five generations of the Basotho working class were repatriated home when they caught silicosis, vulnerable to tuberculosis and every other respiratory disease. The migrant labour system with its ban on accompanying wives, resulted in higher numbers than otherwise of HIV.

There is an indisputable moral case that Lesotho should continue to enjoy its current Sacu aid as reparations. Indeed, there is a strong moral case that all Basotho miners with more than, say, 10 years’ service on South African mines should, after repatriation home, be granted South African disability pensions and old-age pensions as ex gratia reparations. The mining companies should sponsor a few mobile clinics visiting the relevant Lesotho villages.

Lesotho has lost its "conquered territory" forever. The African Union respects all borders as they were on the day of independence. So, only welfare payments may be considered as alterative reparations for these unique historic facts.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont