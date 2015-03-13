LETTER: Piercing China’s smog

DESPITE media muzzling, the Chinese authorities’ sanctioning of a two-hour video exposing high levels of pollution is a sign that, like India, economic growth and globalisation have changed governmental thinking on the subject of press freedom.

Recently, 175-million people — more than the population of Bangladesh — watched a newly released in-depth and well-produced documentary about China’s debilitating smog problem. The video has caught the Chinese public at a moment of intense focus on the wide-ranging effects of air pollution from coal-fired power plants and vehicle emissions.

In a country known for spiking any media that paint the government in a bad light, the documentary has not been firewalled.

China’s new environment minister even praised it on Sunday, saying it reflected "growing public concern over environmental protection and threats to human health".

Some are comparing the lecture-style film, which is replete with charts and visual aids, to Al Gore’s 2006 An Inconvenient Truth.

