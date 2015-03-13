LETTER: No quick fix on land

FROM the perspective of a practising commercial farmer in the Free State, I was very keen to learn from what Allister Sparks had to offer (An innovative project makes inroads into the land issue, March 11).

We all agree changing the racial profile of agriculture is critical. Many more black people must become productive commercial farmers. This will be in the interest of everyone in SA. Sadly, while a good and beneficial endeavour, this project is not the key to resolving "the vexed issue of land redistribution".

Google reveals Rustlers Valley has been run as a new-age experiment in ecotourism. It is run on ecological principles and courses are offered in permaculture. Festivals are held; courses in yoga are offered; there is hiking and horse riding. But a farm it is not. There is no way 100 people can make a living farming about 150ha on land that does not have access to large-scale irrigation. This venture, important as it is, is part of the tourist sector, not primary agriculture. It cannot be replicated thousands of times to address land redistribution. Only large-scale commercial agriculture can feed our population.

Important points do, however, emerge from this excellent initiative.

The first is, why not do this in the former homelands? I agree with Mr Sparks that title should be given to land occupants in these areas. Only when they have title will the occupants of these areas be freed from the control of the chiefs and be able to use their land to enter the economic world of the 21st century.

Second, as there is so much potential in rural tourism, it is so much more important to maintain and enhance the viability of the surrounding, large-scale, commercial farms engaged in primary agriculture. The highly desirable nooks and crannies conducive to ecotourism cannot exist in an economically struggling and neglected environment. The one hand washes the other.

Just as it is critical for black people to become entrepreneurs in tourism — and all other industries — so it is critical to change the complexion of a viable, thriving primary agricultural sector. We need both. But succeeding in modern-day commercial farming is difficult, due to the constantly deteriorating terms of trade. It is going to be a long, hard road to maintain food security while we try to get more successful black commercial farmers on the land. There is no quick fix.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail