LETTER: Aftercare quandaries

STEPHEN Twinoburyo asks the interesting question why young black children tend to stay later in aftercare after school has finished than do white children (Black and white care, Letters, March 12). My guess is that the answers lie in a combination of, first, distance from school and, second, the availability of domestic labour.

Canadian social geographer Mark Hunter has done interesting work on black parents and schooling in Durban. He has shown the considerable efforts by black parents to access good schooling, which often tends to involve transport to out-of-residential-area schools, with young children often spending hours getting to school.

But why not bring children home at lunchtime when school finishes? First, there may be the practical issue that not all schools finish at the same time. Second, there may be an issue of the availability of domestic labour.

Generally, it may be more affordable for white mothers than black mothers to take themselves out of the labour market to look after children during their earliest years. Alternatively, white parents may be more likely to employ black domestic labour to pick children up from school and care for them at home in the afternoon.

Incidentally, this may all relate to a further factor. Nomalanga Mkhize, in her latest interesting column (Too much to pay for the paper chase, March 10) refers to the huge, long-term expense of education for middle-class families. Mr Twinoburyo hints at this, when he says blacks like him are busy working in the afternoon to earn the money to give their children a better life. Perhaps the tendency is to prioritise spending on education, rather than hiring domestic labour. There is only so much young, middle-class families can afford.

This is clearly speculative. However, it would seem to point to the importance of the issue Mr Twinoburyo is raising.

If school finishes so early, who is going to look after the children? In a country of so much sickening violence against women and children, this deserves serious discussion.

Roger Southall

Department of Sociology, Wits University