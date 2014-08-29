LETTER: Bail-out unjustified

I AM deeply disappointed by the Reserve Bank’s decision to rescue African Bank.

When the original African Bank was placed under curatorship, the then cash-flush Leon Kirkinis rode in on a high horse, ring-fenced the bad and doubtful book and threw it out of the window. As a charted accountant, he should have learnt a lesson about what contributed to the bank’s demise. Instead, he embarked on a ruthless and reckless policy of extending credit to the poor, regardless of any prospects of their ability to service the loans. Further, they were charged diabolically high interest rates.

Then he rapaciously diversified into a furnisher venture by buying Ellerines, and creating a short-sighted and irresponsible symbiotic relationship between the two. It is now known that Ellerines was making hefty losses monthly and required propping up.

Recent newspaper articles have reported extreme debauchery and excessive salaries paid to insensitive directors, some of whom have had the audacity to boast that they have made enough not to work ever again! The lavish seaside property boasting extreme and ostentatious fittings costing tens of thousands of rand is testimony to how money was freely spent for personal aggrandizement.

It therefore defies comprehension why, after such thoughtless and deliberate mismanagement, the Bank should justify a rescue process. Where does the money come from, and why not use that money to subsidise petrol and food prices instead?

LB Angoma

Kelvin