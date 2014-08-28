Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC doing more harm

28 August 2014 - 07:00 AM
EFF leader Julius Malema gestures as he addresses the National Assembly on Thursday. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
EFF leader Julius Malema gestures as he addresses the National Assembly on Thursday. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

WHO brings Parliament into worse repute? The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who do it with physical threat and disorder, or the African National Congress (ANC), which does it with cynical disingenuousness and plain dumb insolence in the way it skirts awkward questions.

I must say that the EFF provides more entertainment, but the ANC does more harm by destroying the intellectual and ethical fabric of Parliament. Does the ANC really believe we voters don’t see through their ugly stupidity?

Richard Becker
Athol

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Collusion fixed Tegeta deal
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TONY LEON: ANC faithful loath to find fault with ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Fighting violations of what ...
Opinion
4.
BRONWYN NORTJE: Water shenanigans show how SA is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SA's sundered finance team was years in the ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.