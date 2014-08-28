LETTER: ANC doing more harm

WHO brings Parliament into worse repute? The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who do it with physical threat and disorder, or the African National Congress (ANC), which does it with cynical disingenuousness and plain dumb insolence in the way it skirts awkward questions.

I must say that the EFF provides more entertainment, but the ANC does more harm by destroying the intellectual and ethical fabric of Parliament. Does the ANC really believe we voters don’t see through their ugly stupidity?

Richard Becker

Athol