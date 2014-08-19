LETTER: Matshiqi insults whites

In his latest column (Lily-white legal team undermines Ramaphosa, August 18), Aubrey Matshiqi’s blatantly racist remarks about lily-white legal teams and lily-white capital once again made it clear how much he hates white South Africans.

I, as a proud white South African of European descent, find this intolerable and insulting to my intelligence and to my civilisation, and I will not stand idly by and let a minnow like Mr Matshiqi spurt out his racist diatribe at the expense of whites, to whom this country has so much to be grateful for.

Perhaps Cyril Ramaphosa chose his legal team because he considered it the most suitable in the circumstances. But then common sense doesn’t apply to much of what happens in South Africa anymore. And Mr Matshiqi never misses an opportunity to put his own foot in it.

And what about “white capital”, Mr Matshiqi? After all it was this dreadful white capital that developed this country into a fairly modern state, creating jobs, bringing in skills, building roads, banks, hospitals, businesses and just about everything that has made South Africa what it is today.

So why scorn it at every opportunity? Not difficult to figure that one out.

Nicola Magni

Via e-mail