LETTER: Healthcare reform due

Healthcare and a healthcare system are major determinants of economic growth and social development in any country. The reform from the existing health system to a National Health Insurance system (NHI) refers to the reform of healthcare financing in South Africa in order to improve access to affordable, quality healthcare services regardless of socioeconomic status.

LB Angoma (Health’s blame game, Letters, August 13) rightly asked about the role of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS). The CMS’s activities in key regulatory areas are: registration of medical schemes, accreditation of administrators, brokers and managed care organisations, enforcing compliance with statutory provisions and investigation and adjudication of complaints. The CMS also engages with the development of national health policy and measures to improve the quality and effect of healthcare.

The private sector plays an important role to improve access to healthcare and reduce the burden on the public sector. However, only 8.7-million people are beneficiaries of private healthcare. About 21% of the population, not on medical aid, prefers to use private doctors and pharmacies, paying on an out-of-pocket basis. They rely almost entirely on public sector specialists and hospitals, whilst the remaining 60% of the population are completely dependent on the public sector for all their healthcare services.

Innovation to enhance the future of healthcare should include mandatory participation in medical schemes for people in formal employment and increasing income cross-subsidisation among members. Income cross-subsidies are required to ensure that medical scheme membership is affordable for lower-income households.

In an environment of open enrolment and community-rating without mandatory medical scheme membership, it is unavoidable that the healthy will opt out while the sick will opt in.

As the CMS does not set prices, there is a need to establish a statutory pricing authority to regulate price setting by private hospitals, day clinics, private primary healthcare centres and specialists. The adverse effects of vertical relationships between specialists and private hospitals need to be addressed. Failure to regulate the supply side of the market will erode social solidarity and financial protection within the industry.

A healthcare environment of financial stability is required within which the medical scheme industry can thrive while promoting quality, accessible healthcare for all South Africans.

Clayton Swart

CMS communications manager