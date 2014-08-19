LETTER: Anonymous abuse and the media

Anton Harber has twice in his column deplored the verbal abuse that is the cultural norm in the social media.

But when some of our newspapers started to publish SMSes and tweets alongside their letters page, they printed abrasive and abusive comments that the editors do not accept as letters to the editor. Editors who refuse letters written under a nom-de-plume do publish SMSes and tweets that are overwhelmingly anonymous.

So it seems Prof Harber must start campaigning amongst his colleagues if he wishes to change the internet norms of acceptability on even a part of the internet.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont