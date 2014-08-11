LETTER: Writer’s special agenda

I REFER to the opinion piece on July 31 on social impact bonds by Ryan Short.

He failed to disclose that he is currently investigating social impact bonds for the South African market as part of a project funded by the (South African) Treasury and his company Genesis Analytics is likely to be one of the main service providers to the bonds once they are issued.

If you would prefer a more considered assessment of social impact bonds please read "Thinking About Social Impact Bonds in the South African Context (lessons from the UK )" published by Cornerstone Economic Research (available on the web).

My interest in the subject is purely academic and a desire to ensure that readers are not hijacked by special interests.

Kim Carter-Brown

Cape Town