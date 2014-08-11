LETTER: Proudly Jewish but Israel appals us

WE, AS South African Jews, are appalled and devastated by Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Since July 6 2014, at least 1,843 Palestinians have been killed, more than 70% of whom are civilians and a quarter children. Sixty-seven Israelis, including three civilians, have been killed. Prior to the assault on Gaza at least nine people lost their lives in clashes in the West Bank, including the brutal murder of the three Israeli teens — Naftali Fraenkel, Gilad Shaer and Eyal Yifrah — and the burning alive of Palestinian teenager Mohammad Abu Khdair; we condemn these murders and mourn these lives lost.

This is the third assault on Gaza in six years. Together with the seven-year-long blockade, these assaults have severely damaged Gaza’s medical facilities, water and sanitation, and electricity infrastructure. Gaza’s economy has been crippled and there is a critical shortage of basic goods. Despite Israel’s physical withdrawal in 2005, Gaza remains unfree.

We are proudly Jewish. We know that every human being is invested with inherent dignity, every life equal. Just as we resist anti-Semitism, we refuse to dehumanise Palestinians in order to make their deaths lighter on our collective conscience. We sign this statement in order to affirm their humanity and our own.

We hope for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the death and destruction. Beyond that we believe that the way forward must involve Israel lifting the blockade of Gaza, ending the occupation of the West Bank and fully complying with international law.

Attacks on Israeli civilians and rockets fired into Israeli towns must stop; these are illegal, counterproductive and wrong.

We may well wish that Palestinians chose leaders other than Hamas, but we recognise that they have every right to make this choice, and Israel will need to do the same. We also hope for an Israeli government committed to achieving peace.

We distance ourselves from South African Jewish organisations whose blind support for Israel’s disproportionate actions moves us further from a just resolution to the conflict.

Over 500 South African Jews have signed the petition. A number of signatories asked to remain anonymous out of concern that they or their families have faced, or may face, intimidation or marginalisation by parts of our Jewish community. Their names do not appear here.

