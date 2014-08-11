LETTER: Not all strikers’ fault

THABANG Motsohi is quite correct in his column, "Rich steer clear of wealth transfer debate" (7 August 2014) when he says industrial action is a legitimate tool in pursuit of better wages and employment conditions. However, it is a misreading of the situation to say: "Strikes that are not strategically managed ultimately lead to the restructuring of businesses and the loss of jobs."

In a country in which the private sector sees nothing wrong in shedding thousands of jobs, such as in the mine sector, purely so that they can get huge bonuses at the end of the year; in the country in which some government officials appear to be preoccupied with getting their colleagues suspended and then possibly fired, it is simply dishonest to lay all the blame on strikes. Employers have to shoulder a large part of that situation. As the saying goes, workers do not own the means of production. They sell labour for wages.

A development state such as this, cannot, in all seriousness, talk about alleviating poverty but then stand by while workers are unjustly made to feel responsible for their own joblessness.

One of the stark differences between pre-1994 and post-1994 is that in the former, no one blamed the poor for being poor.

Everyone knew that their state of poverty was by apartheid design and that the solution (lay) in overhauling the whole racist socioeconomic power structure and replace it with a developmental one.

Motsohi is also quite right when he says racially defined structural inequality and poverty are the greatest threats to efforts aimed at achieving social cohesion and nation building.

But social cohesion and nation building cannot be achieved at the expense of superexploitation of workers. The maxim, if bosses are prepared to only pay peanuts, then they have to employ monkeys, is right.

If we accept that the previous socioeconomic system was based on protecting the herrenvolk and the rand, it follows that the class that benefited from that system will do anything to protect its privileged position.

We are kidding ourselves if we imagine that that class, which now incorporates the black middle class, with its newly acquired wealth through tenders and nepotism cares about wealth transfer in order to bring about equity.

Workers, especially the black workers, are truly on their own in this new South Africa of ours.

Bhungani ka Mzolo

Pretoria