Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mining no tea party

11 August 2014 - 07:00

HAVING lunch yesterday with one of my professional mining colleagues, who is black, competent and confident (BCC not BEE), she remarked: "Mining is not for sissies or tea parties"!

Well, that summed it up for me after having been embarrassed (unusual for me) in the morning by a group of ladies in mining talking about the need for specially designed overalls and their particular needs such as how to take off sweat shirts to prevent catching a cold before coming up from underground.

I am proud of my young friend who said that we should be more focused on doing the job, bringing back pride to our industry and stop creating endless functions or tea parties.

Andy Clay
Johannesburg

