Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Justice to Eskom

11 August 2014 - 07:00

THERE is a misconception about Eskom that your editorial (August 6) sidesteps — that Eskom has done very well in running up South Africa’s residential land prices an average of about R150,000. That is the cost to homeowners of generating alternative off-grid energy.

This transfer of wealth amounts to a gross R1.65-trillion across 11-million formal homes and excludes the landless. Eskom is therefore justified in recovering these losses at an average R350 per month per house over the 35-year life of a power station. This excludes the cost of generating the power. The additional connection fees for agricultural commercial and industrial connections are calculated per MW.

Second, it is bizarre that Eskom borrows money when our Reserve Bank can make up the pay packets and pay for the materials and equipment without charging any interest. It could even own the power stations on our behalf, like it owns assets such as gold.

I estimate these measures will lower the cost of power an average 50%, and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Browne has been appraised.

Peter Meakin
Cape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa makes his move
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Jumping to conclusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
Secret ballot scares off a bully mentality
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.