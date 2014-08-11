LETTER: Justice to Eskom

THERE is a misconception about Eskom that your editorial (August 6) sidesteps — that Eskom has done very well in running up South Africa’s residential land prices an average of about R150,000. That is the cost to homeowners of generating alternative off-grid energy.

This transfer of wealth amounts to a gross R1.65-trillion across 11-million formal homes and excludes the landless. Eskom is therefore justified in recovering these losses at an average R350 per month per house over the 35-year life of a power station. This excludes the cost of generating the power. The additional connection fees for agricultural commercial and industrial connections are calculated per MW.

Second, it is bizarre that Eskom borrows money when our Reserve Bank can make up the pay packets and pay for the materials and equipment without charging any interest. It could even own the power stations on our behalf, like it owns assets such as gold.

I estimate these measures will lower the cost of power an average 50%, and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Browne has been appraised.

Peter Meakin

Cape Town