LETTER: Abil fall no surprise

I’M surprised the market is surprised about the African Bank/Ellerines collapse. Abil’s motivation to purchase Ellerine was based on a circular argument that had no substance.

African Bank needed borrowers and saw Ellerines’ customers as the source, and Ellerines needed sales which could be facilitated by Abil finance, but the underlying transaction could not stand on its own feet. The borrower was buying the wrong product at inflated prices and would not have purchased it had it not been for easy Abil finance, which in any case it could not service. A recipe for disaster more akin to a scheme, than a genuine commercial situation.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town