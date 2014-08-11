Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Abil fall no surprise

11 August 2014 - 07:00

I’M surprised the market is surprised about the African Bank/Ellerines collapse. Abil’s motivation to purchase Ellerine was based on a circular argument that had no substance.

African Bank needed borrowers and saw Ellerines’ customers as the source, and Ellerines needed sales which could be facilitated by Abil finance, but the underlying transaction could not stand on its own feet. The borrower was buying the wrong product at inflated prices and would not have purchased it had it not been for easy Abil finance, which in any case it could not service. A recipe for disaster more akin to a scheme, than a genuine commercial situation.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa makes his move
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Jumping to conclusion
Opinion / Letters
4.
Secret ballot scares off a bully mentality
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.