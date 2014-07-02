LETTER: Worst land proposal

THE policy proposal on land reform, whereby farm workers have earned or paid for the right to have dual ownership, is the worst of all the proposals about land reform ever.

The government has failed the people with the implementation of the land reform process and has now put forward ridiculous proposals that will not solve the dire need for proper policy and implementation.

Imagine … this proposal being extended to all aspects of society, and why not? If a gardener has worked for more than 10 years on an estate and has made a small vegetable garden, why not make him a 50% owner of the estate or the home in which he has worked?

Why "discriminate" against all the other workers who have also worked very hard and for more than 10 years in certain sectors and were also paid low wages and being exploited before. Then we can extend this policy to all of those workers and then all industries can be radically transformed in a few years.

Yes, this point just illustrates how bad this idea is. We know how emotional the issue of land is. We know the history of the Natives Land Act of 1913. We know we need serious change in the country and that the majority of the land ownership should reflect the demographics of the country.

The government has not taken this issue seriously and has made blunder after blunder in the process of mismanaging the "expropriation" and "redistribution" of land.

The government should urgently form partnerships with all farmers. Instead of alienating existing farmers, engage with them positively.

Put incentives in place for the existing farmers, not negative punishment, which will lead to even more objection from farmers to co-operate.

Train black farmers in agricultural colleges and institute a partnership programme, whereby existing farmers train those black farmers on the farms the government has targeted for distribution and which have been approved by all parties involved.

The farmer will more likely engage in a positive approach, the new farmers will be properly trained to take over all duties on the farm and no productivity or food security will be compromised.

Johannes Vogel

Via e-mail